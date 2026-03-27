Cong leader Chennithala alleges Rs 700 cr software scam in Kerala cooperative sector, targets LDF

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala alleged that the tender for providing software to around 4,415 primary cooperative societies was initially awarded to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and a contract worth Rs 206 crore was signed with it.

However, under suspicious circumstances, the contract was cancelled, and a fresh tender was floated with conditions that allegedly prevented TCS from participating, he claimed.

According to the revised tender conditions, only two Kannur-based companies were eligible, and both were allegedly controlled by the CPI(M), he stated.

One of them, Dinesh Beedi Cooperative Society, which submitted a bid of Rs 58 crore, is likely to be awarded the contract despite having no experience in the field, Chennithala contended.