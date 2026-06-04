White paper flags mounting debt, unpaid liabilities and KIIFB burden in Kerala

According to the white paper, salaries, pensions and interest payments alone consume 77 per cent of the state's total revenue receipts, while interest payments account for 20.9 per cent. At the same time, Kerala's capital expenditure stands at just 1.3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), among the lowest levels in the country.

The white paper finds that the state currently carries outstanding liabilities of Rs 5.07 lakh crore.

In addition, the new government has inherited accumulated payment arrears, including Rs 21,670 crore in Dearness Allowance arrears, Rs 14,387 crore in Dearness Relief arrears and Rs 3,431 crore owed through bill discounting arrangements. Together with other deferred payments, the total pending liabilities amount to at least Rs 48,733 crore.

Describing the situation as a serious fiscal challenge, the report notes that the value of pending payments is almost equal to Kerala's annual net borrowing.

The white paper also raises concerns over treasury operations, stating that the state increasingly depended on emergency borrowing facilities from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to meet daily cash requirements.