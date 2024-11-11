Kishtwar encounter: Search operation underway in J-K to nab terrorists

KISHTWAR: A search operation by security forces is currently underway in the Saranwan area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir to nab terrorists, a day after an Army jawan was killed during an encounter here. Reinforcements are being sent to the encounter site as the situation in the area remains tense.

On Sunday, an Army jawan, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Kishtwar district. In a post on X on Sunday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps and all ranks honoured the sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF).

The post read, "Sub Rakesh was part of a joint CT (counter-insurgency) operation launched in the general area of Bhart Ridge area of Kishtwar district on November 9, 2024. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the gunfight erupted in the Keshwan area on November 10, with three to four terrorists believed to be trapped in the area.

Meanwhile, Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh yesterday paid tribute to the army jawan, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who lost his life during a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

In a post shared on X, Captain Amarinder Singh honoured the army jawan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the three injured soldiers.

"Saluting the bravery of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir fighting terrorists. Heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Praying to Waheguru ji for the speedy recovery of the 3 injured soldiers," Captain Amarinder Singh posted on X.