Kirit Somaiya under opposition fire over video, Fadnavis announces probe

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has come under opposition fire over a purported video of the former MP that showed him in a compromising position, even as Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday promised a detailed probe into the matter.

Leaders of Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the video exposes the BJP leader's character, adding there are many such video clips in existence.

In a letter to Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, Somaiya questioned the authenticity of the video and sought an inquiry.

Speaking in the legislative council on Tuesday, Fadnavis said a thorough probe will be conducted into the viral video.

"A thorough probe will be done. No one will be protected. The police will find out the identity of the (aggrieved) woman. Nothing will be brushed under the carpet," Fadnavis said.

The video was posted by Marathi news channel Lokshahi.