Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for filming TMC's Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "filming and cheering the contemptible act" of the suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

The incident took place during a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Sharing a clip of the protest on his official social media account, X, Kiren Rijiju said, "MP is mocking Hon'ble Vice President of our Country, while Rahul Gandhi is cheering and filming the contemptible act !!"

In the video clip, the TMC leader is seen making some gestures with both of his hands while Rahul Gandhi is filming the act on his mobile phone as other members burst out in laughter.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also criticised the Congress in his post on X "For the record - Congress supports those who ridicule a constitutional position!"

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took exception to Trinamool Congress' suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises saying that the mimicry is 'ridiculous' and 'unacceptable'.

Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his Phone.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs of the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises this morning.

The suspended lawmakers were joined by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, as they raised slogans against the Centre.

The suspended members also protested against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar.

The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.