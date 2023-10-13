Kiren Rijiju appointed as election in charge for Mizoram Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as election in charge for Mizoram Assembly polls scheduled to take place on November 7.

Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and party national General Secretary Anil Antony were named as election co-in-charge for the polls of the northeastern state.

"BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences, Government of India as Election Incharge for the forthcoming Assembly Election of Mizoram State. Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Nagaland, and Anil Antony, National Secretary have been appointed as Election Co-Incharge for the same," the BJP's official release said.

This appointment comes into immediate effect, it added.

The Election Commission last week announced that all 40 seats in the northeastern state will go to polls in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3, alongside Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the BJP, is in power in the northeastern State.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.