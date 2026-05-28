Kin claim pregnant woman lost child as ambulance had no fuel; minister promises probe

The woman's relatives arranged for a private vehicle and took her to the Government Medical College in Hingoli, where doctors performed a C-section but could not save her baby, they said.

Minister Abitkar said in Nanded that it would be incorrect to conclude that treatment was denied due to the non-availability of diesel, but assured that the incident would be probed.

"If such an incident has occurred, we will conduct an inquiry. There is a budgetary provision for diesel for ambulances, and manpower has also been deployed. If the infrastructure created by us has not been properly utilised for society, an inquiry will be ordered, and action will be taken against those found responsible," he told reporters.