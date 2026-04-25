Kids with autism swim across Palk Strait between India, Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: In a landmark endurance effort carrying a strong message on inclusion, four children with autism have completed a first-of-its-kind 60-km two-way open water relay swim across the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka.
Titled ‘Waves of Hope’, the event was organised by Yadhavi Foundation and Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs, in association with the Indian Autism Center, and was documented for World Book of Records recognition.
The participants, Sri Ashvath, Lav, Kush and Thanvesh (aged 9-10), swam continuously on April 18 and 19, along the India-Sri Lanka-India route, starting from Arichal Munai and returning to the Indian coast after nearly 24 hours in open waters. Rotating in shifts, they navigated strong currents, choppy conditions and night-time stretches during the crossing.
Organisers said that the children had undergone eight months of rigorous training in pool and open water conditions to prepare for the challenge. “This swim was not just about distance, it was about changing perceptions. These children have shown that ability goes beyond limitations,” said Sathish Sivakumar, founder and head coach.
Gokulakrishnan Chandran, co-founder, said, “The initiative aimed to highlight the capabilities of children with autism and build global awareness. This is more than a record attempt; it is a movement for inclusion.”
Medical support was provided by Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, with safety personnel accompanying the swimmers throughout. A felicitation ceremony was held in New Delhi on Friday.