Kids with autism swim across Palk Strait between India, Sri Lanka

Titled ‘Waves of Hope’, the event was organised by Yadhavi Foundation and Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs, in association with the Indian Autism Center, and was documented for World Book of Records recognition.

The participants, Sri Ashvath, Lav, Kush and Thanvesh (aged 9-10), swam continuously on April 18 and 19, along the India-Sri Lanka-India route, starting from Arichal Munai and returning to the Indian coast after nearly 24 hours in open waters. Rotating in shifts, they navigated strong currents, choppy conditions and night-time stretches during the crossing.