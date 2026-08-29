Kharge writes to PM, Shah to aid flood-hit Nepal, rescue stranded Indians

Kharge has also written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) wherever required in Nepal to support rescue, evacuation and relief operations.

He hoped that the government treats this humanitarian crisis with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge also urged him to ensure that adequate assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with their government.

Citing recent media reports, he said more than 500 people have lost their lives, and nearly 1,000 people are still missing.