Kharge writes to PM, Shah to aid flood-hit Nepal, rescue stranded Indians

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts for all Indians stranded in flood-hit Nepal and arrange for their safe return to India.
Kharge has also written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) wherever required in Nepal to support rescue, evacuation and relief operations.
He hoped that the government treats this humanitarian crisis with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves.
In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge also urged him to ensure that adequate assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with their government.
Citing recent media reports, he said more than 500 people have lost their lives, and nearly 1,000 people are still missing.
The disaster has left thousands of people in urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance, he noted.
"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal.
"I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin who are stranded in different parts of Nepal due to the floods. It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India," the Congress chief said, citing the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs about 320 Indian nationals being unreachable.
Writing separately to the home minister, he urged the government to deploy NDRF teams and provide disaster relief assistance wherever required.
"At this hour of immense suffering, India must stand firmly with the people of Nepal, including by deploying NDRF teams wherever required, in coordination with the Government of Nepal, to support rescue, evacuation and relief operations.
The NDRF's expertise and experience in responding to natural disasters can provide valuable support in efforts to save lives and bring urgent relief to those facing this immense tragedy, he said.
"I hope the Government treats this humanitarian crisis with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves," he said in a post on X, while sharing his letter to Shah.
Expressing sorrow over the grave natural calamity in Nepal, the Congress chief said the loss of lives, widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, and displacement of countless people have left the affected communities in a state of immense distress.
"The people of India share a deep and enduring bond with the people of Nepal. In this moment of profound suffering, India must stand firmly with our neighbours and extend every possible assistance to those affected by this devastating calamity.
An 11-member Indian team reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following a flash flood that swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday. Over 500 people were killed, and nearly 2,000 others are missing.
The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, according to Indian embassy sources, and is assisting in areas where large-scale rescue and relief operations are underway.