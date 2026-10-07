Kharge to host lunch for INDIA bloc MPs at restaurant

The opposition MPs are likely to give shape to their immediate steps as part of efforts to up the ante over the "vote chori" issue and push for the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The Congress president will be hosting a lunch for the INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday at 1:30 PM at Sagar Ratna, Janpath, sources said.

The lunch meeting comes a day after Rahul Gandhi took the centre stage of the opposition's street protest, forcing a total lockdown of Parliament Street as he led an over eight-hour sit-in that ended with his forcible detention after opposition MPs were stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office nearby.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and others were released after 10 pm after about two hours in detention.

High drama unfolded throughout the day on Tuesday starting with the opposition march on the "vote chori" allegation from the Parliament House around 11 am amid heavy barricading by police.