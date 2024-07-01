Kharge targets PM Modi in Rajya Sabha, raises paper leak, opposition arrests

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP on Monday over various issues including the ongoing row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and arrests of Opposition leaders.

During his speech in Rajya Sabha on the debate on President Droupadi Murmu's address, Kharge said, "PM Modi embarrassed India. They used to call the Gamandiya alliance, they used to say if there is Modi, anything is possible. But the arrogance of BJP was broken after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

Kharge also hit out at PM Modi over his remarks during election rallies against Congress over redistribution of wealth, Mangalsutra, reservation and 'Mujra' among others. He also took a dig at PM Modi's "ek akela sab pe bhari" remark and said "Ek akela par aaj kitne log bhaari hei, election ne dikha diya ki desh ka samvidhan aur janata sab par bhaari hei." (Elections proved that Constitution and public weigh over everything) The Congress chief said that thousands of NEET aspirants were affected by the paper leak. He said that the government initially denied any paper leak then later they clarified and accepted that irregularities happened.

The LoP also urged to scrap the Agnipath scheme "President has said we will work together. But the words have been confined to just speech and not in action," he said. He also criticised the government over arrests of opposition leaders and alleged misuse of central agencies including the Directorate of Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation in an attempt to "silence the opposition."

"This election witnessed that a major issue was protecting the Constitution. BJP said it will amend the Constitution. But the elections proved that issues keep coming and going but Constitution will thrive, democracy will survive, elections will keep happening and we will also be here," Kharge said. "The common people supported the opposition in this fight. They took a major step towards protecting the Constitution," he added.

The LoP also questioned the relocation of statues of national leaders in the Parliament House complex.

"There was no meeting or prior consultation. It was done as though in authoritarian rule," he said. He urged for discussion with the committee that includes LoP, members, and the House Chairman.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that it has been done properly and methodically and there should not be criticism for the sake of criticism. He also urged members to visit the new location. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister also objected to Kharge's criticism and clarified that statues were not kept at just any location but shifted with proper respect and given appropriate space.