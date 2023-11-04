Kharge slams KCR govt over suicide by Dalit man in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised the K Chadrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana over the suicide by a Dalit man.

Kharge said the KCR government has crushed the dreams of lakhs of Dalit landless families by cheating them with grand promises as the government announced Dalit Bandhu by allocating a whopping Rs 17,700 crore but hardly spent Rs 300 crore.

Kharge in a post on X said: "KCR government in Telangana has deceived, duped and defrauded the Dalits, Backward Classes, Adivasis, Minorities and the Poor!"

He said that "yet another suicide of a hapless, depressed 30-year-old Dalit man has taken place in the state".

"Ramakanth, in his last letter has explicitly exposed KCR government's rank apathy and denial of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. It has crushed the dreams of lakhs of Dalit landless families by cheating them with grand promises," he alleged.

"KCR government announced the Dalit Bandhu by allocating a whopping Rs 17,700 crore for it in the budget, but hardly spent Rs 300 crore. Come December 3, and the BRS will have to pay heavily for disempowering the weaker sections of Telangana," the Congress leader added.

The Congress has been targeting the BRS government in Telangana for not fulfilling the promises it made to the people.

The Congress is hoping to come to power in the state by defeating the ruling BRS, which has been in power since 2014.

Polling for 119 member assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.