Kharge raises LPG shortage issue in Rajya Sabha; govt says Opposition trying to bring anarchy

Kharge further said that LPG cylinders were being sold in the black market for as high as Rs 5,000 per cylinder.

He stressed that the government must immediately take strict measures on the issue and ensure cylinders are available at affordable prices to the public as well as all small traders.

He also said that the Union petroleum minister had claimed in the Lok Sabha that there is no shortage of LPG in the country and advised people to stay away from rumours, but the ground reality is different.

Responding to Kharge's remarks, Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda said that it was regrettable that even during the crisis period, the Opposition, especially the Congress party, was doing politics on the issue.

"They are instigating the peaceful people of the country...in a crisis situation, instead of standing with the country, they are trying to bring anarchy in the country," Nadda said.