Kharge, Rahul & Priyanka to address 7 rallies on last day of campaigning in MP, C'garh

NEW DELHI: On the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing seven public meetings in different areas.

According to the Congress leaders, party chief Kharge will be addressing three public meetings in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

He will address his first public meeting between 11.20 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the Amla area of Betul Assembly seat, from 1.30 p.m. to 2.20 p.m. at Khushi Lal Maidan in Berasia and another one at 3.20 p.m. to 4.20 p.m. at Ambedkar Ground in Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Chhattisgarh -- first in Bemetara at 12.30 p.m. and another at 2 p.m. in the Baloda Bazar area.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Madhya Pradesh where she will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. in Datia and then another one at 3 p.m. in Sidhi.

Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and second phase of Chhattisgarh for 70 Assembly seats will take place on November 17. Campaigning will come to a halt on November 15 at 5 p.m. and counting of votes will take place on December 3.