Kharge, K'taka CM Siddaramaiah pay tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the armed forces on Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

In a post on 'X,' Mallikarjun Kharge said "We bow to the indomitable courage, valour and determination of our Armed Forces and Mukti Bahini."

"The geography of the world changed today in 1971, as our brave Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan and liberated Bangladesh. It was a momentous occasion for humanity, under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Indira Gandhi. We bow to the indomitable courage, valour and determination of our Armed Forces and Mukti Bahini," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah honoured the fallen soldiers in a ceremony in Bengaluru.

December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. With the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, the Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

On this day, along with the physical fall of Dacca, Pakistan was also psychologically defeated. The two-nation theory, that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a nation, was demolished. Pakistan is still searching for a rationale for the dismemberment. For India, this battle is considered a historical occurrence. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 have been injured during the Battle of 1971.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying that the country will forever be indebted to them.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on 'X'.