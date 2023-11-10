Kharge greets nation on Dhanteras

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday greeted the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras, saying let the festival bring happiness and prosperity in lives.

Kharge in a post on X said, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Dhanteras.

"On this auspicious occasion, we wish that Goddess Laxmi brings happiness, peace, prosperity and glory in your life."

Dhanteras is celebrated two days prior to the festival of lights, Diwali, across the country.

The festival marks the beginning of Diwali, which is one of the most awaited festivals of the year.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik.