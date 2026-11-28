While INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders in Parliament will be present, non-INDIA bloc opposition parties such as the DMK, the AAP and the BJD, among others, have also been invited for the meeting, they said.

Sources said the meeting would be held at 11:30 AM at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode."

The INDIA bloc and opposition parties will have a meeting tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM and will make the strategy, he said.

Asked whether DMK is being approached, Venugopal said, "We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands with the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas. So we will approach all the opposition parties."

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact “essential” business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment for early implementation of women's reservation that involves delimitation.

The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.

The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business, they said.

The opposition bloc is looking to close ranks and fight the government's move unitedly.