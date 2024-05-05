Kharge call PM Modi 'Jhoothon ke Sardar', questions previous election promises at West Bengal rally

MALDA: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over promises made during previous elections.

"Narendra Modi had said- 'I will bring back black money from foreign countries, I will deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account, I will double the income of farmers, I will provide 2 crore jobs to the youth.' But nothing like that happened, they just lie. PM Narendra Modi is 'jhoothon ke sardar' (leader of liars)," the Congress chief said while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Malda.

Kharge also highlighted major issues in the country including unemployment and inflation among others and alleged that the BJP "collected" money in the name of electoral bonds.

"Unemployment has increased so much in 45 years but they are not worried about it. If we talk about unemployment, they say that Congress will make one buffalo out of two disappear. If we say that inflation has increased, do something, they say that we will snatch your land," Kharge said.

"On the increasing gap between the rich and the poor, they say that if Congress comes, it will loot everything. They collected money in the name of electoral bonds. You (BJP) came to power by saying that Congress is corrupt, what are you doing? They break people of our party," he added.

He also alleged that if BJP returns to power then PM Modi will become a "dictator" while calling the ongoing Lok Sabha elections a "warning bell."

"As per Modi ji India got independence in 2014. Congress party is one and we will teach a lesson to everyone. If we don't stand up for our rights, democracy and the Constitution will end. 'Ye khatre ki ghanti hei' (this is a warning bell). They will destroy brotherhood in the country," he said.

"Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji strengthened democracy. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the Constitution to the country, which we all should follow. But Narendra Modi does not do this, he just wants to move ahead by abusing the Congress. Congress started MNREGA in the country, brought the National Food Security Act and gave the right to education. What did Narendra Modi do?" the Congress chief asked.

Polling for six Lok Sabha seats in Bengal was held across the first two phases on April 19 and 26. Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state while the BJP had to settle for just 2. The CPI(M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. In the 2019 general elections, the TMC dropped to 22 seats while the BJP saw the lotus bloom in 18 seats. The Congress brought up the rear, winning just 2 seats.