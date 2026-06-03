'Khan Sir' coaching institute in Patna vandalised, pelted with stones

He also claimed that firing took place at the institution, but police could not confirm it.

The incident took place at Khan Global Coaching Institute in Kadamkuan police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

"We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation has been launched," a statement issued by the City SP office said.