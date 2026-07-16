Ketan murder: Stop business notice to shop run by accused Siya's family; kin allege harassment

Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, told reporters on Thursday that he was cooperating with the investigation into the murder case, but alleged that he and his family were being unnecessarily harassed.

The businessman also said his daughter should face the death sentence if found guilty.

Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing her fiancé Agarwal (25) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 during a trek, leading to his death.

The shop located at Market Yard in the heart of Pune city is operated by M/s BG Goyal and Company, a firm owned by the family of Siya Goyal, who is currently in jail.

Following an inspection by the FDA, the shop has been asked to stop business operations until further orders, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the firm was found to have not complied with certain mandatory provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, the regulatory authority said.