Ketan Agrawal murder trial starts; Ujjwal Nikam appears as special prosecutor

The prosecution will inform the court about the alleged conspiracy and the evidence collected by the police regarding the roles of Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) at the next hearing. The applications filed by Goyal will also be heard on November 17, Nikam told reporters.

Nitin Bhalerao, Goyal's lawyer, said the videographic and other technical evidence collected by the police has not yet been provided to the defence. Therefore, an application seeking access to the evidence was also filed.

Senior advocate Vipul Dushing will appear for the defence on November 17, Bhalerao said, adding that the defence believes the evidence collected by the police was insufficient to secure a conviction.

All three accused -- Siya Goyal, Chaudhary and Hange -- appeared before the court through video conference from Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.

According to the police, Agrawal, a real estate businessman, was set to marry Goyal. As she did not want to marry him, Goyal and her boyfriend Chaudhary allegedly conspired to kill him. Hange, Chaudhary's friend, was allegedly party to the conspiracy.

Agrawal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026, leading to his death.