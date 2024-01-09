Kerala’s Youth Congress chief Rahul Mamkootathil arrested, protests break out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Widespread protests erupted after the Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil from his house near Adoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

He was taken away by a team of police officials attached to the Cantonment Police station, here.

Youth Congress workers across the state started protests at several places.

Mamkootathil’s mother expressed surprise over the manner the police arrived at her house early this morning.

“They did not ring the calling bell but entered my house straightway. There were a good number of police personnel. Despite my best efforts to know the reason for the arrest, the police officials said they were taking orders from higher-ups and took him with them,” said his mother.

“It’s a matter of deep concern as my son is the one who does politics in the right manner. He was taken away as if he had committed a heinous crime,” added his mother.

According to sources, he has been arrested after being arraigned as an accused following a huge Youth Congress protest rally in the state capital city last month against the high-handedness of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

During the protest rally, the party activists caused damage to police vehicles. However in that case, the first accused is Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, while Mamkootathil is only the third accused.

The local party friends of his staged a protest by lying down in front of the police jeep in which he was being taken.

What has raised eyebrows is the manner in which the arrest was made.

“The manner in which the arrest was done smacks the arrogance of the Vijayan government as Mamkootathil has a track record of appearing before the police whenever he has been asked to appear in the past,” said a local leader.