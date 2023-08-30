Kerala's Kudumbasree sets world record for mega 'Thiruvathira'

THRISSUR: Kerala's all-woman network Kudumbashree on Wednesday set a unique record, with over 7,000 of its members staging a mega 'Thiruvathira' on the ground of a local college here.

Thiruvathira is a traditional group dance form in Kerala, staged mainly during the Onam festival which falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam. It is also performed in the Malayalam month of Dhanu.

The mega 'Thiruvathirakali' (Thiruvathira dance) was staged by the Kudumbashree members on the ground of Kuttanellur Government College in this central Kerala district. It won the world record for the largest Thiruvathira ever performed, an official statement said here.

The performance has already found a place in the Limca Book of World Records and in the Talent World Records because of the highest number of participants — 7027 dancers, it said.

The certificate of the Talent World Records was handed over to the Kudumbashree representatives by its officials soon after the performance. The Limca Records' certificate would be handed over later, it said.

Steps would begin soon for its entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, Kudumbashree Mission sources here said.

Revenue Minister K Rajan inaugurated the event as part of the district Onam celebrations jointly organised by the Tourism Department, district administration and the city corporation.

Lavishing praise on the participants, he said Kudumbashree, which has become the world's largest women's network, is an exemplary model of women empowerment.

The performance of the mega Thiruvathira in front of a packed audience lasted for 10 minutes, the statement added.