Kerala's curriculum panel approves new chapter on Governor's duties in Class 10 textbook

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A curriculum committee, set up by the Kerala General Education Department, has approved a new chapter in the Class10 textbook in state-run schools that explains the constitutional powers and duties of state Governors.

The meeting of the panel, headed by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, approved the new contents in textbooks of Class second, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth, an official statement said here.

The new chapter on the Governor's powers was included in the Class 10 textbook amidst an ongoing tussle between the Kerala government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the name of the display of Bharat Mata portrait.

The powers and duties of the Governor are discussed in detail in the chapter titled 'Democracy: An Indian Experience' in the second volume of the social science textbook of the Class 10, according to the statement issued on Friday.

The particular chapter also explains the crisis in Indian democracy, the Supreme Court's ruling that abolished the electoral bonds, and resort politics, the statement further said.

The revised textbooks would reach the children before the Onam holidays.

During the meeting, the curriculum committee also gave permission for holding detailed discussions in classrooms in connection with the revision of higher secondary textbooks to collect the opinions of students, teachers, and parents, and begin its compilation after organising symposiums at the district and state levels, it added.

Minister Sivankutty, last month, had announced that school textbooks would soon include content explaining the constitutional powers and duties of state Governors, saying schools are the ideal place to learn the values of democracy.

A tussle has been going on between Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in the state for some time over the display of Bharat Mata portrait in Raj Bhavan during official functions.

General Education Minister Sivankutty recently walked out of a programme attended by the Governor, citing the display of the portrait at the venue. His cabinet colleague and Agricultural Minister P Prasad also boycotted a function at Raj Bhavan, citing a similar reason. The Raj Bhavan had expressed strong displeasure over the ministers' act.