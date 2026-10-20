Keralam to seek Centre's clarity on junk food rules

The state will write to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seeking early finalisation of the proposed regulations, which would help it identify junk food products and regulate or prohibit their sale on school premises, the minister said in a statement on Monday evening.

"The absence of a precise scientific definition of junk food has created uncertainty over which food products should be included in this category and how their sale should be regulated," he said.

Although foods high in fat, sugar and salt can be classified as HFSS products, clear standards are needed to determine the levels at which these ingredients become excessive.

The lack of such criteria has made it difficult to prepare a list of products and regulate their sale around schools, Muraleedharan said.

The FSSAI published draft regulations on August 7, proposing specific limits for fat, sugar and salt content in solid and liquid foods to identify products with high levels of these ingredients.

Under the proposal, solid foods containing more than 4.2 grams of fat, three grams of sugar and 0.625 grams of salt per 100 grams would cross the respective thresholds.

For liquid foods, the proposed limits are more than 1.5 grams of fat, two grams of sugar and 0.175 grams of salt per 100 millilitres.