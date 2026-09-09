Keralam power crisis deepens as demand hits record high; CM sets Sep 15 target for relief

Satheesan, who spoke to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said the state was facing a shortage because of increased consumption, poor rainfall and inadequate inflows into reservoirs. Procuring electricity from neighbouring states had also become difficult, particularly during peak hours, he said.

The chief minister blamed the cancellation of a long-term power purchase agreement by the previous Left Democratic Front government for adding to the state's present difficulties.

The agreement, entered into during the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government, had provided electricity at around Rs 4.29 per unit. After its cancellation, the state is now having to purchase power at much higher rates, with the cost going up to around Rs 10 per unit, Satheesan said.

"If the agreement had continued, this situation would not have arisen. The Congress-led government had taken that decision anticipating such a situation," he said.

"There has been a situation where adequate power is not available. There are problems in several places," Satheesan said.

Despite the difficulties, the government was making every effort to maintain uninterrupted supply without putting an excessive financial burden on consumers, he said.

"With electricity consumption having increased so much, our main objective is to bring in additional power and find a solution to the present power shortage by around September 15," the Chief Minister said.

He said the KSEB would be instructed to take all necessary steps on a "war footing" to tackle the crisis.