Keralam HM orders Vigilance probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over 2006 KSTP project

The development comes amid protests by the Congress and other opposition parties against Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across India.

Gyanesh Kumar is a Kerala-cadre IAS officer who headed various departments in the state before moving to central ministries.

Chennithala ordered the probe after KPCC leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal filed a complaint seeking an investigation against Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.