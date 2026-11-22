In a statement, the department urged devotees with a history of heart disease to undergo a medical check-up before the pilgrimage and obtain fitness clearance from a doctor.

Those who have recently suffered a heart attack, undergone heart surgery or angioplasty, or experienced heart failure should not undertake the trek without the advice of a specialist, the health officials said.

Pilgrims should ensure that lifestyle-related diseases are under control and continue taking prescribed medicines regularly. They should carry adequate medicines along with their prescriptions, the statement said.

"Devotees have been advised to undertake the trek only according to their physical capacity and avoid excessive speed and strenuous exertion. They should take frequent breaks, drink sufficient water and not climb the hill on an empty stomach. Those advised to restrict water intake due to heart failure should follow their doctor's instructions," the statement said.

Pilgrims should also avoid pushing through crowds or running during the trek.

Anyone experiencing chest pain or breathlessness should stop immediately and seek medical assistance, it said.

Chest pain, heaviness or tightness, discomfort, breathlessness, excessive sweating, dizziness, fainting, abnormal heartbeat, sudden extreme fatigue, or pain radiating to the arms, jaw or back should be treated as signs of a possible cardiac emergency, the department said.

In such cases, pilgrims should stop walking immediately, rest at a safe place and seek assistance at the nearest emergency medical centre. Ambulance services should be used to reach a hospital if necessary.