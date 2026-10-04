Keralam govt welcomes central agencies probe into Sabarimala gold loss

Muraleedharan, replying to reporters' queries on the issue, said that the state government will also initiate an investigation into the matter.

"We will carry out an investigation. In addition to that, if a probe by central agencies is required, we are not against that either," he said.

The minister said that no chargesheet has been filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Kerala High Court to probe the alleged misappropriation, creating concerns regarding the direction it was taking.

"It has been so long since the investigation started. No chargesheet or final report has been filed by the SIT," he said, adding that the government will not allow the probe to be sidelined in any manner.

The SIT is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at Sabarimala.

The SIT had arrested more than 15 people, including Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and three former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents in two cases.