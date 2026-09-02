Keralam CM Satheesan rejects scholar's remarks asking women to remain confined to homes

"We have absolutely no agreement with that statement. It is not a position that suits progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with it in any manner," Satheesan told a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting.

He said women are not meant to live confined to their homes.

"They should participate in all spheres of life and play a central role in society. That is our progressive position, without any doubt," he said.

He was reacting to a query on the controversy that sparked after Kanthapuram, speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, said bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" and that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.