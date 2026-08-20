Keralam CM Satheesan raises Mullaperiyar Dam issue at Southern Zonal Council meet

The Mullaperiyar dam issue was among the key state concerns raised by the CM at the meeting, according to a post on X.

Satheesan said Keralam was willing to provide Tamil Nadu with its full share of water from a new Mullaperiyar dam.

He said Tamil Nadu would manage the design, location and construction of the new dam, while Keralam would bear the entire cost.

While Tamil Nadu has maintained that the dam is safe, the Keralam government has maintained that it is unsafe and that a higher water level could endanger lives downstream in the event of a breach. It has sought the decommissioning of the existing structure.

Other issues raised by Satheesan were his government's Mission Samudra project, withdrawal of recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and implementation of one-third reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the House.

Regarding the Mission Samudra project, Satheesan sought the cooperation of other southern states "to transform Keralam into a premier port city and maritime economic hub centred around Vizhinjam".

On the amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act, the CM demanded that the changes be withdrawn to protect the states' control over coastal sand and mineral resources.

"Addressed the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram chaired by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. Pressed for cooperative federalism across healthcare funding, infrastructure, environmental protection, and regional security," he said in a post on X.