Keralam CM praises Cong MLA who allows predecessor to inaugurate completed project

Terming it as the "real Keralam Story", Satheesan said that it was an example of development rising above political credit.

"This is the real Keralam Story. When development rises above political credit, when an MLA willingly steps aside so that the person who actually funded the project can inaugurate it - that is political maturity of the highest order.

"Heartfelt appreciation to INC Poonjar MLA M J Sebastian for this graceful and principled gesture. Development over ego. People over politics. We are reimagining politics. A new era for Keralam has begun," the CM said in his X post.