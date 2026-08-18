Keralam CM flags off containers from Vizhinjam, marking start of EXIM operations

Satheesan was accompanied by state Minister for Industries, Information Technology, and Commerce P K Kunhalikutty and Congress MLA M Vincent.

In an X post, the CM said that the state government held strategic discussions with diverse investor groups to explore key opportunities for scaling EXIM operations at Vizhinjam to the next level.

"To ensure seamless commercial expansion, the government is committing comprehensive support, regulatory facilitation, and infrastructure backing to help investors expand global export activities through the port," he said.

"The same Arabian Sea, which has shaped our nation for centuries and welcomed travelers from all over the world with open arms, is today opening the historic door to the development of a new era Keralam. Let us move forward together into the new era of prosperity that Vizhinjam opens," Satheesan said in a Facebook post.