Kerala will vote on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala electorate will be voting to elect 20 Lok Sabha members on April 26.

In 2019, Kerala had gone to polls on April 23.

Kerala is included in the second phase of the general elections out of seven phases, and votes will be counted on June 4, for all the 543 constituencies.

Of the three political fronts in Kerala, barring the BJP-led NDA, the other two traditional political fronts, CPI-M-led Left and the Congress-led UDF have announced their candidates.

While BJP has announced 12 of their candidates and their ally BDJS (Bharath Dharma Jana Sena) four, four more have to be announced.

With the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into being.