Kerala turns page as Vijayan era ends with LDF defeat

An organisational man to the core and a man of few words, the veteran weathered many storms while leading the party for 16 years and the state for two consecutive terms, breaking political conventions.

A survivor of police brutality during the Emergency, Vijayan’s journey—both as CM and party state secretary—was far from smooth, but rather a challenging saga with many twists and turns.

He was hailed as a “double-breasted comrade” by some of his ardent supporters within the party.

However, his unyielding nature, fearlessness, and stubbornness earned him the label of “dictator” from opponents on many occasions.

Vijayan was born in 1944 to Mundayil Koran and Kalyani in Pinarayi in Kannur district.

He became the Kannur district secretary of the Kerala Students Federation while studying BA (Economics) at Brennen College in Thalassery, and also worked as a handloom weaver for a year after his schooling before continuing higher studies.

He later rose to become its state secretary and then state president.

In 1968, at the age of 24, Vijayan became a member of the CPI(M) Kannur district committee. Two years later, he was fielded from Koothuparamba and became an MLA at the age of 26.

He demonstrated organisational ability during his tenure as state secretary and also had a brief stint as Kerala’s Power Minister from 1996 to 1998. However, allegations linked to the SNC-Lavalin case, related to awarding contracts to a Canadian company for modernising hydel projects, dogged him for years, with political rivals using it to target him.

Vijayan consistently maintained that the case was politically motivated and that there was no wrongdoing.

While critics described him as a leader “with no smile on his face” and one of the most formidable politicians in Kerala, rivals also accused him at times of deviating from the party line.

During his tenure as state secretary, internal tensions between him and rival V S Achuthanandan came to the fore, even leading to both being suspended from the politburo in 2007 before being reinstated later.

Controversies, including the 2012 murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, also cast a shadow during his leadership period as party secretary.

Yet even critics acknowledged his political acumen and crisis management skills, which helped the Left retain power in 2021.

Though not initially as popular as Achuthanandan among grassroots workers, Vijayan gradually built his own connect with the public during his years in power.