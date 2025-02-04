Kerala 'survives' only with assistance from Centre, says Union Minister Kurian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after sparking controversy with his 'backward' remark about the state, Union Minister George Kurian said on Tuesday that Kerala "survives" only with the assistance of the Centre and that there is not a single project the state can claim as its own.

He alleged that the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF are constantly accusing the union government of neglecting the state as part of their "joint narrative" to hide their own failures.

Their attempt is to cover up what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing, and that is why both the LDF and the UDF are jointly making such a narrative that the Centre was giving nothing to the state, the Minister of State for Fisheries and Minority Affairs alleged.

While speaking to Malayalam news channel Asianet News, Kurian said it is his duty to "destroy" the false narrative that PM Modi is giving nothing to the state.

"Kerala is surviving only because of the assistance from the Centre. If there has been any development that has happened (in the state) in the last 10 years, it was done by PM Modi...There is not even a single project in Kerala that has not been granted by Modi," he claimed.

Stating that there is no project that the state claims as its own, Kurian further said that if the state government has to give a salary to its employees, it should get money from the Centre.

Indicating that the Kerala government was giving a monthly salary to its employees after diverting central allocated funds, the minister said it is money to be used for development, and he does not think that it (diverting funds) is a good practice.

The union minister claimed that all the central ministries were giving whatever amount being asked by the state government and his fisheries department had already granted Rs 212 crore to Kerala.

He further charged that the economy of the state and its education and industry sectors has been "destroyed" completely in the last 10 years under the rule of the LDF.

He accused the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student outfit of the CPI(M) of "destroying" the education sector of the state and alleged that the party's trade union, CITU, was the one behind the destruction of Kerala's industry sector.

He alleged that the Congress and party-led UDF were giving all its support to the Left government to "destroy" the state and put its burden upon the Centre for their survival.

The Congress was supporting the Marxist party out of fear of their clear "wash out" that happened in West Bengal and Tripura years ago, he said.

When asked by the reports about his controversial "backward" remark, the minister clarified that he didn't insult the state, but only said that if it has any financial difficulties, the Finance Commission should be approached and not the Centre.

He said the southern state has been demanding more tax allocations for some time, and it is the Finance Commission that should be approached for such demands and not the union government.

"If they want something more (funds), their reason should be explained. If it (the reason) is backwardness, it should be made clear. Everybody thinks that the Centre is taking decisions in such matters. In fact, it is the Finance Commission," Kurian said.

He also explained the functions of the Commission to substantiate his arguments.

The Commission used to visit each state and take the necessary steps after holding discussions with concerned authorities there and arriving at a consensus with them, he said.

The states can submit dissent notes if they have any objections, the minister detailed.

He accused the Kerala government of doing nothing like that and criticising the Centre unnecessarily.

He also detailed various steps taken by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after the landslide tragedy happened in Kerala's Wayanad on July 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas questioned the rationale of the union minister's statements and said that Kerala is a role model to other states in the country.

People from other states are coming here for their education and other purposes. Others are trying to replicate the Kerala model, he told reporters here.

He sought to know what the union minister had intended to say through his "backward" remark.

He also urged Kurian to tender an apology for his remarks against the state.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused the BJP ministers and MPs of adopting an "anti-Kerala" stand.

He said the BJP is still continuing its efforts to tighten their grip over Kerala and that is why its leaders are trying to portray it as a poor and backward state.

The veteran leader urged people of the state, cutting across political differences, to raise their voice against such attempts, otherwise the Centre would not give even a penny to the state.

Quoting the words of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Govindan also made it clear that the state would implement all the declared development projects even if it does not receive any assistance from the Centre.

While reacting to the criticism from the ruling LDF and opposition UDF regarding the Union Budget, Kurian had said on Saturday that if Kerala wants more funds from the Centre, the state should declare itself "backward" in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

The union minister's remarks triggered sharp reactions from the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF who alleged that Kurian had insulted the state and Kerala would never come before the Centre with a begging bowl.