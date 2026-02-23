Kerala Story 2 propaganda film, aimed at polarisation: Brittas

NEW DELHI: The Kerala Story 2 is a “propaganda” movie aimed at creating polarisation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said, questioning if local BJP leaders would dare to demand a “beef ban”.
The film, which has sparked a controversy with its promo showing a woman being forced to eat beef, has been challenged in court. Brittas, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Left party, alleged that the upcoming film was part of a political attempt to polarise voters and malign Kerala ahead of elections, however, stating that he did not favour its ban.
“It’s a propaganda movie. It should be put in the septic tank rather than viewed in the theatre,” Brittas said. It is very obvious that the BJP wants to use such malicious propaganda to tarnish Kerala, to have a foothold in Kerala, to create communal polarisation here, and send a wrong picture about the state, which is the most peaceful and known for its communal amity and harmony,” he said.
Brittas said the makers of the movie did not have an understanding of the society in Kerala. “The counter-narrative that’s been drawn on social media is mind-boggling. If the producer or the director had an iota of shame, they would have abandoned this project... I feel that this is a diabolical game that’s being played out by the BJP, just for electoral polarisation,” he said.
Brittas also challenged the BJP leaders in Kerala to speak about a “beef ban”. “I am challenging, can a BJP leader profoundly make a statement in Kerala that beef should be banned? Can anybody say that beef should be banned in Kerala, even a BJP leader?” he said.
“Is it not a fact that most of these BJP leaders consume beef? This is part of your choice, whether you want to have beef, pork, mutton or chicken,” he said.