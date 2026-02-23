Kerala Story 2 propaganda film, aimed at polarisation: Brittas

The film, which has sparked a controversy with its promo showing a woman being forced to eat beef, has been challenged in court. Brittas, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Left party, alleged that the upcoming film was part of a political attempt to polarise voters and malign Kerala ahead of elections, however, stating that he did not favour its ban.

“It’s a propaganda movie. It should be put in the septic tank rather than viewed in the theatre,” Brittas said. It is very obvious that the BJP wants to use such malicious propaganda to tarnish Kerala, to have a foothold in Kerala, to create communal polarisation here, and send a wrong picture about the state, which is the most peaceful and known for its communal amity and harmony,” he said.