Kerala: Satheesan-led Cabinet sworn in, announces key welfare measures

Soon after the one-and-a-half-hour-long oath-taking ceremony and tea gathering at Lok Bhavan, the new Cabinet, chaired by Satheesan, held its first meeting at the state secretariat and decided to implement two of the five programmes announced by Rahul during the launch of the Assembly election campaign in March.

This includes free travel for women on KSRTC buses from June 15 and the creation of a dedicated department for elderly people, which, according to the CM, is the "first of its kind" in the country.

The other guarantees announced by Rahul during the elections are a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for girl students in colleges, an increase in the welfare pension to Rs 3,000, health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per household, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs.