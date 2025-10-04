"Kerala requested Rs 2221 crore to rebuild lives after Wayanad landslide, but Centre sanctioned only Rs 260 crore": Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday sharply criticised the Central government for its inadequate response to the recent landslide disaster in Wayanad, Kerala. She said that the state requested ₹2,221 crore to rebuild lives, but the Centre approved only ₹260 crore.

In a post shared on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The people of Wayanad faced a devastating tragedy that demanded compassion, fairness, and urgent relief. Kerala requested 2221 crore to rebuild lives after the landslide, but the Central government sanctioned only ₹260 crore a fraction of what was needed."

"The people of Wayanad, who lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones, had hoped for meaningful assistance, especially after the Prime Minister's visit. What they received instead is neglect," Gandhi added.

The Wayanad MP further stressed that relief and rehabilitation efforts should transcend politics. "Relief and rehabilitation must rise above politics. Human suffering cannot be treated as a political opportunity, and the people of Wayanad deserve nothing less than justice, support, and dignity," she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed the legislative assembly that the state has not yet received the Rs 260.65 crore in financial assistance reportedly sanctioned by the centre for landslide-hit Wayanad.

Responding during Question Hour, Vijayan recalled that the state had initially sought Rs 2,262 crore from the union government for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, based on a preliminary assessment. A subsequent Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) pegged the requirement at Rs 2,221.10 crore to support survivors, dependents, and those who lost their livelihood.

The proposal was reviewed by the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee (SC-NEC), which also held discussions with a state-level panel headed by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

"It is learnt that the centre has decided to allot financial assistance of Rs 260.65 crore. The amount is yet to be received," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan reiterated Kerala's demand that the Wayanad landslide be declared both a "national disaster" and a "disaster of severe nature." He added that the state had also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act, which would enable loan waivers for survivors.

"No favourable reply has been received so far," he noted.

Regarding rehabilitation, the Chief Minister stated that work on the township project for survivors is progressing on 64.4705 hectares of land acquired at the Elston Estate. So far, 295 beneficiaries have given their consent to move into new houses, with an additional 49 added to the list following appeal reviews. The project is expected to be completed by January 2026.