Kerala reels under intense heat; Palakkad crosses 40 degree Celsius

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Large parts of Kerala continued to experience hot and humid weather, with several districts recording high temperatures and no significant rainfall.
According to 24-hour data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.30 am on Monday, northern Palakkad was the hottest in the state, with the maximum temperature touching just over 40 degrees Celsius.
It was followed closely by Punalur in southern Kollam district, which recorded nearly 40 degrees Celsius.
Interior regions such as Kottayam and Vellanikkara in Thrissur district also saw temperatures rising to around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort.
In coastal areas, Thiruvananthapuram recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius, while Kochi Airport saw 33.2 degrees Celsius during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am.
However, high humidity levels made conditions feel hotter than the actual temperature, especially during the day.
Northern districts were also warm.
Kozhikode city reported 37.2 degrees Celsius, while Kannur hovered between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.
In Lakshadweep, temperatures remained steady, with Amini and Minicoy recording around 35 degrees Celsius.
Night-time temperatures stayed high across the state, mostly between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, offering little relief from the daytime heat.
An IMD official said though weather indicators for rain continue to develop, Kerala will have to wait a couple more days to get relief from the sweltering heat.
In areas such as Palakkad, the temperature will not come down unless there is heavy rainfall, the official said.