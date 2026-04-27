Kerala reels under intense heat; Palakkad crosses 40 degree Celsius

According to 24-hour data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.30 am on Monday, northern Palakkad was the hottest in the state, with the maximum temperature touching just over 40 degrees Celsius.

It was followed closely by Punalur in southern Kollam district, which recorded nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

Interior regions such as Kottayam and Vellanikkara in Thrissur district also saw temperatures rising to around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort.

In coastal areas, Thiruvananthapuram recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius, while Kochi Airport saw 33.2 degrees Celsius during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am.