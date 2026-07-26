Kerala police nab two female special educators part of drug trafficking ring

According to Vatakara police, the two women are long time friends, have used MDMA in the past and were special educators in the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) -- a sub-district level institutional setup under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK).

"They train other teachers and also teach in schools as and when required," police said.

Keerthana was also a state champion in the 100 meter dash category, it said, adding that she has been since removed from service following her arrest.

Giving details of how the police caught them, an officer of Vatakara police station on Sunday said that they had recently arrested a man with MDMA and the District Police Chief ordered an investigation to find out where he got the drug from.

On being questioned, the man said that there was a Gulf-based number and anyone wanting drugs has to message 'MDMA' to that number and they will receive a QR-code for making payment, the officer said.

Once the payment confirmation is received by the drug dealers, they send to the buyer a photo of the location where the drug is kept.