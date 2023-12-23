Kerala: One dead as fire rips through multi-storeyed building

ERNAKULAM: One person was killed after a fire ripped through a multi-storeyed building, housing several offices, at Angamaly, police said on Saturday. The fire broke out around 4 pm on Friday, police informed further.

One person was killed after a fire ripped through a multi-storeyed building, housing several offices, at Angamaly, police said on Saturday. The fire broke out around 4 pm on Friday, police informed further.

The fire broke out at New Year Gold Tree Pvt Ltd, a private firm housed on the second floor of the high-rise building, resulting in the death of one employee and a significant loss of property, officials said.

The dousing operations continued overnight, the officials informed further. According to the police, office and staff vehicles, as well as furniture, were gutted in the fire. However, the extent of property damage is yet to be ascertained, sources said Further details are awaited.