Kerala minister assures thorough probe into allegations against accused in toddler death case

Amina's mother had alleged that he repeatedly assaulted her daughter, banged her head against walls, and at one point, attempted to hang her from a ceiling fan.

She had claimed the abuse left Amina bedridden and unconscious for nearly a year, and that she had only recently begun regaining her memory.

After visiting Amina and her family here, the Women and Child Development Minister Krishna said she would approach the Home Department seeking a comprehensive probe into the allegations raised against Ashkar.