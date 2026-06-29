Kerala may lose over Rs 2,000 crore if it exits PM SHRI scheme: Minister Samsudheen

Replying to a question in the state Assembly on the legal and financial implications of Kerala backing out of the centrally-sponsored scheme, the minister said the agreement vested the right to withdraw only with the Centre and not with the state.

He said that if Kerala exits the scheme, around Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for PM SHRI schools would be lost.

Under the agreement, one elementary school and one secondary school are to be selected from each of the state's 152 local self-government blocks, taking the total to 304 schools.

Each school is eligible for Rs 1 crore annually for three years under the scheme.

The minister said the scheme follows a 60:40 funding pattern, with the Centre contributing 60 per cent and the state 40 per cent.

Samsudheen further said it was a fact that the Centre could also withhold other education-related funds if the agreement was not honoured.

He said the previous LDF government was forced to sign the PM SHRI agreement in the hope of securing central assistance, including around Rs 1,158 crore under the Samagra Shiksha (SSK) programme.

"Altogether, the state stands to lose more than Rs 2,000 crore if it withdraws from the agreement," he said.

The minister also said education falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution and states have the right to decide what should be taught in its schools. He said the opinion of the elected state government carries significance in deciding the curriculum in respective states.

Samsudheen said the present government was trying to resolve the issues arising from the agreement signed by the previous LDF government.