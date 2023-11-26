Kerala LoP Satheesan demands probe after four killed in stampede at fest in Cochin Univ

ERNAKULAM: The Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said on Sunday that it was a stampede that claimed four lives and left several others injured at a fest in Cochin University and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Satheesan told ANI that two of the four students admitted to the critical condition are currently in a stable position.

"It was unfortunate. 46 people were hospitalised, and four died. In the initial stage, four students were very serious. Now two students are in a stable position," the LoP said. "It was a stampede. It was a small place that was not enough to accommodate this many students. It should be investigated. 46 (students) are here, 16 are in other hospitals, and two are in the ICU unit," he added.

Two of the injured students, Sheba, a native of Malappuram, and Geethanjali, a native of Alappuzha, have been shifted to Aster Medicity from Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

At least four students were killed and as many as 34 people were injured in a stampede at a hall on the main campus of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) during the last day of a tech fest on Saturday.

The four deceased have been identified as Athul Thambi, native of Koothatukulam; Ann Ruftha from North Paravur; Sara Thomas from Thamarraserry; and Alwin Thaikattusherry.



