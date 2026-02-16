Kerala launches massive AI literacy drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the state General Education Department, has launched a massive artificial intelligence literacy drive targeting the adult population.
Titled ‘Sarvam AI Mayam’ (AI is Everywhere), the initiative is considered as the largest such artificial intelligence awareness programme to be implemented in the country, official sources said here on Sunday.
Under the initiative, students of the Little KITEs IT clubs will provide AI training to 6 lakh parents through the state’s public schools, according to an official statement.
The programme, which is scheduled to run until June 30, 2026, is being implemented across 2,200 Little KITEs units, with each unit training an average of 300 parents, it said.
The two-hour training module is designed to give equal importance to both the opportunities and the risks associated with AI. According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the initiative begins with a simplified introduction to Machine Learning-the core technology that allows machines to process data and make decisions like humans.
To illustrate the creative power of AI, parents are shown videos where the classic paintings of Raja Ravi Varma are brought to life through animation.
The sessions focus heavily on the practical use of AI in daily life via smartphones, he explained.
“Parents are trained to use AI-powered tools to identify birds and plants or to translate signboards from other languages, such as Tamil, into Malayalam in real-time.