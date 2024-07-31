Begin typing your search...

Kerala Health Minister meets with accident en route to Wayanad

According to police, the accident occurred around 7.10 am when the minister's vehicle reportedly hit a two-wheeler.

ByPTIPTI|31 July 2024 4:56 AM GMT
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)

WAYANAD: Kerala Health Minister Veena George was involved in an accident near Manjeri here on Wednesday morning while she was travelling to the landslide-hit Wayanad district to coordinate the rescue operations there.

The minister was taken to the government medical college in Manjeri, police said, adding that her condition was not serious.

More details of the accident are awaited.

