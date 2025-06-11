Kerala HC raps Vigilance for seeking more time in ED officer’s anticipatory bail plea

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) after it sought more time to respond to the anticipatory bail plea of Sekhar Kumar, Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi.

The court had, in an interim order last week, barred Kumar’s arrest until June 11 and listed the matter for hearing today. However, when the case came up, VACB sought additional time, prompting the court to question the delay. It directed the bureau to produce the case diary and posted the matter for further hearing next Tuesday.

Kumar is the first accused in a high-profile corruption case registered by VACB last month. The case has already seen the arrest of three individuals -- chartered accountant Ranjith Warrier, alleged middleman Wilson, and Mukesh Jain, a Rajasthan native long settled in Kochi.

The case originated from a complaint by a Kollam-based businessman engaged in cashew exports to Africa. He reportedly suffered heavy losses during the Covid-19 pandemic after being defrauded by a foreign client. During an ED investigation into the matter, the businessman was issued a summons.

Around this time, Wilson allegedly approached the businessman, claiming he had influential contacts in the ED and could help “settle” the case. He demanded Rs 2 crore to be paid in four instalments, in return for halting the ED inquiry. When the businessman received a second ED summons shortly thereafter, as Wilson had predicted, he grew suspicious and alerted VACB.

Following a plan to establish evidence, the businessman handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash and made a bank transfer, allowing VACB to trace the money. Wilson was caught red-handed while accepting the cash. His arrest led to the subsequent detention of Jain and Warrier. All three are now out on bail.

Kumar, who has moved the High Court for anticipatory bail, has claimed he has no connection to the alleged corruption or the arrested individuals. He stated that he has done no wrong, fears arrest, and is willing to abide by any conditions the court may impose.