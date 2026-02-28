Kerala HC judge elevated as CJ of Madras HC

The collegium also made a policy decision aimed at strengthening the efficiency and quality of judicial administration. Under the policy, a judge proposed to be appointed as Chief Justice may be transferred to the concerned High Court well in advance, preferably about two months before the vacancy arises, to enable him to familiarise with the functioning and administrative requirements of the High Court before assuming charge. However, this policy is not applicable in the case of Dharmadhikari, as the incumbent is retiring on March 5.