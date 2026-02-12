Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to expelled Cong MLA in first sexual assault case

While granting the relief to the Palakkad MLA, Justice Kauser Edappagath said that the conduct of the complainant in the case "prima facie suggests the existence of a consensual sexual relationship" between her and Mamkootathil, but it requires final adjudication at trial.

The High Court said that it was "difficult to believe" that the complainant, being a married and mature woman, would invite the MLA to her apartment and subsequently travel to Palakkad to stay with him "unless she was willing to engage in a physical relationship".

"The absence of any contemporaneous complaint on these occasions reinforces this inference," it said.

The High Court also noted that the Whatsapp chats of Mamkootathil and the complainant as well as between her and the MLA's friend -- the second accused in the case -- "reveal an intense personal relationship and do not indicate any element of coercion or force".

"Not every instance of consensual sexual intercourse in a failed relationship can be characterised as rape. Where two adults voluntarily consent to engage in sexual relations and continue such activity over a prolonged period, it can only be construed as an act of mutual choice or promiscuity, not as sexual assault by one partner against the other.

"The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the recent trend of invoking rape laws to criminalise the breakdown of consensual relationships," the High Court added.